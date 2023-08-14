Sept. 19, 1959 - Aug. 10, 2023

MATTOON — Melinda Ann "Mindi" (Uphoff) Hamilton, age 63, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 3:11 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Andy Herzberg officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Schilling Funeral Home. An additional visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.

Melinda was born on September 19, 1959 in Mattoon, IL, the daughter of Robert G. Uphoff and Carol Ann (Rardin) Uphoff Welton. She married Steve Hamilton on April 19, 1986.

Survivors include her husband, Steve Hamilton of Mattoon, IL; mother, Carol Ann Uphoff Welton; siblings: Cindy (Monte) Overton of Mattoon, IL, Mark (Rona) Uphoff of Mattoon, IL, David Uphoff of Mattoon, IL, and Debbie (Bruce) Prevo of Mattoon, IL; and step-siblings: Paul Welton, Jr. of Mattoon, IL, and Art (Vickie) Welton of Neoga, IL.

Melinda was preceded in death by her father, Robert G. Uphoff; step-father, Paul Welton, Sr.; and sister-in-law, Cara Welton.

Melinda was the answer to her daddy's wish to have a blue-eyed, blonde-haired little girl, since all of her siblings have brown hair and brown eyes. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and The Fields Church.

After working at R.R. Donnelley for 35 years, Melinda retired, and for several years bred and raised boxer puppies, which she loved.

She had a passion for cooking. Melinda also enjoyed gardening, her favorite flowers being lilacs and giant sunflowers, and watching birds among her flowers. She loved her nieces and nephews and her great-nieces and great-nephews. She will be greatly missed.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the Coles County Animal Shelter or donor's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.