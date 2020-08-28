× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Melvin M. "Spike" Still, 94, of Arcola, died at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Shrader Funeral Home, 204 N. Locust Street, Arcola, with Darrell Rich officiating. Burial will follow in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral.

Melvin was born April 30, 1926 in Ojibwa, Wisconsin, the son of Byron and Nellie Stone Still. He married Wanda Miller in Filson on January 1, 1947; she preceded him in death on July 1, 2015.

He is survived by two daughters, Linda Sue (Clay) Edwards of Normal; Cindy Ervin of Effingham; three grandsons, Steve Ervin, Kelsey Still, Michael Ervin; two great granddaughters, Aria Ervin and Isebella Still. He was preceded in death by his wife and son, Doug.

Melvin was a retired farmer. He had the skill for repairing equipment and farm implements. He also sold Pioneer Seed Corn. He was a member of the former Filson Methodist Church and the Farm Bureau.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.hilligossshraderfh.com.