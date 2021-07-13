NEOGA - Michael A. McClellan, 77, of rural Neoga, Illinois, passed away July 11, 2021 in his residence. Funeral Services will be held at 5:30 PM Wednesday July 14, 2021 in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, Illinois. Visitation will be from 4:30 PM until service time July 14, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the St. Michael Cemetery in Sigel, Illinois with Military Services by the Neoga American Legion Post 458.
For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.