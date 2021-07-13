 Skip to main content
Michael A. McClellan

Michael A. McClellan
NEOGA - Michael A. McClellan, 77, of rural Neoga, Illinois, passed away July 11, 2021 in his residence. Funeral Services will be held at 5:30 PM Wednesday July 14, 2021 in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, Illinois. Visitation will be from 4:30 PM until service time July 14, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the St. Michael Cemetery in Sigel, Illinois with Military Services by the Neoga American Legion Post 458.

For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.

