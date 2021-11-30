Michael Carl Butler

MATTOON — In the early hours of Saturday, November 27, 2021, Michael Carl (Mike) Butler died at Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital at the age of 79.

Mike was born in rural Coles County near Oakland, IL, in January of 1942, the son of Carl and Vera Butler (Dollar). He graduated from Oakland High School in 1960, before serving in the U.S. Air Force from June 1960 - March 1965 in both Germany and the U.S. He continued his education at Parkland College, graduating with an Associate's Degree in Business in 1974. Mike worked for 28 years at R.R. Donnelly and Sons, retiring in 1997, and then 6 years for the City of Arcola, retiring in 2007.

He married Alice Faye Motley on June 10, 1961, at Lowry Air Force Base, Denver, CO. They eventually settled in Arcola, IL. Alice and Mike are survived by four sons: David (Kay Holley), Urbana, Eric (Tina), Oakland, Jason (Jennifer), Arcola and Jonathon (Alicia), Normal. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Noah and Erica of Oakland, Jacob and Zachary of Arcola, Quinn and Delaney of Normal; plus two step-grandchildren, and four step-great-grandchildren.

In addition, he is survived by one stepsister, Brenda (Robert) Ross, Edwardsville; and three half-brothers: Jack (Patty) Wilson, Stonington, Jim Wilson, Tellico, TN, and Jerry Wilson (Kim), Long Creek. He has many surviving nephews and nieces. Mike was preceded in death by his wife in 2019; and also by his parents; his stepbrother Larry Webber; and his step-grandson Chase Kustowski.

Mike especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Whether it was summer weekends at the cabins, a trip to Disney World, grandkids' ball games (or graduations, concerts, or plays) - or simply a great meal followed by games of euchre, poker, and Uno - Mike could be counted on to be an enthusiastic participant. He also loved music and sang almost until the last day of his life.

In his later years, Mike's mobility issues kept him mostly at home. But he still enjoyed visits from family, as well as playing computer games and watching movies and TV shows.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday December 3, at Arcola United Methodist Church, 121 S. Locust St., Arcola. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church, with burial at Fairview Cemetery near Oakland, IL. Shrader Funeral Home, Arcola, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Gifts to the Arcola United Methodist Church, Cancer Center at Illinois (https://cancer.illinois.edu/) or The Red Cross https://www.redcross.org/local/illinois.html are welcome in lieu of flowers.

