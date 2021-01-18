Michael Curtis Nichols

MATTOON — Michael "Mike" Curtis Nichols, age 80, of Mattoon passed away peacefully on Monday, January 11, 2021 at his residence.
Services honoring his life will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Church, 320 North 21st Street, Mattoon, Illinois 61938. Burial with Military Rites will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mike was born on July 8, 1940 in Mattoon the son of Glen and Elizabeth (Littleton) Nichols. He married Maralyn Higgins on March 13, 1965. Survivors include his loving wife Maralyn; daughter, Therese Nichols (fiance, Gene Wildman); grandson, Devon; sisters: Elizabeth Baily and Paula Duncan; and many nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents.
Mike was very active in the community, serving as the City Commissioner. He was the Coles County Coroner for many years and served as President of the Illinois Coroners and Medical Examiners Association. Mike was a member of the Moose Lodge, Eagles, American Legion and the VFW. He was also a member of the Exchange Club, Ansar Shriners, former member of the Knights of Columbus and a 32nd Degree Mason. Mike retired from CIPS and also the Army National Guard as a Master Sergeant. Of all the many positions Mike had, his greatest was being a grandpa to his grandson, Devon. Mike will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He touched the lives of many people.
Memorial donations in his honor may be given to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Cancer Center, 1000 Health Center Drive, Mattoon, Illinois 61938. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
