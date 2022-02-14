MATTOON — Michael E. Godden, age 65, of Sullivan, IL, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Mason Point in Sullivan, IL.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 18, 2022, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Reverend Ron Dickinson will officiate. A committal service will be held immediately thereafter in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held the same day from 9:30 AM until the time of service at funeral home. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4:00 PM at the Honey Bee Cafe in Mattoon, IL.

Mike was born on January 17,1957 in Rockford, IL to the late Ray E. and Vernice M. (Stevens) Godden. He is survived four sisters: Susan Beals of Sugar Hill, GA, Peggy Smith of Mattoon, IL, Jeanine McVicker and husband Mike of Loxa, IL, Frances Hale and husband Jeff of Windsor, IL; many aunts and uncles; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, who he loved dearly. He is preceded in death by his brother, Kevin K. Armes.

Mike loved Dukes of Hazzard and was a race car enthusiast. His passion for cars was so evident, he was nicknamed "Hot Rod". Nothing made him happier than attending races and demolition derby. He enjoyed listening to his favorite song "American Pie" by Don Mclean, The Beatles, and The Monkees.

Always a people person, Mike always made an impact on everyone that had the pleasure of being in his life. He was deeply loved and was a true character. Michael touched the hearts of many and will be greatly missed.

