Oct. 3, 1952 - May 12, 2022

MATTOON — Michael Jay McKenna, age 69, of Mattoon, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Ed Stephens officiating. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. The family requests casual or Harley attire.

Michael was born on October 3, 1952 in Pittsfield, IL the son of Robert and Lois (Johnson) McKenna. He married Dawn Brown on March 9, 2011.

Survivors include the love of his life and best friend, Dawn McKenna; children: Kriss Rackovan, Stacy McKenna, special daughter that he found but never got to meet Denay Kelley, Lauren Foster, Joshua McKenna, Alexa McKenna, Nick McCormick, Ashley Meir and Amy Morris; grandchildren: Caleb Rackovan, Riley Rackovan, Diondre Ellis, Dante McKenna, Otis Benny, Elijah McKenna, Sophie Foster, Luke Foster, Logan Foster, Wyatt Foster, Damien Ashley, Garion Morris, Kaia McCormick and Meara Hocutt; siblings: Mary Frances Shaller, Sherry Keil, Robin McKenna, Sandy Strohl and Jill Huffman; and beloved dogs: Jasmine and Izzy. Michael was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Terry Feltman and Linda Oakley.

Michael served honorably and proudly in the United States Army during Vietnam from 1971-1972. He served as Police Chief and as a Private Detective in Missouri prior to retiring. Michael was an avid motorcycle enthusiast, he loved riding his Harley. Michael enjoyed fishing with his grandson and watching Fox News. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Michael will be remembered as an honest and loyal friend. He was the best dad and grandpa anyone could wish for and will be greatly missed by all those who loved him.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to the Mattoon V.F.W. Post 4325 or the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.