Dec. 6, 1944 - Feb. 1, 2023

BOISE, Idaho — Michael Joseph Sullivan, 78, formerly of Mattoon, passed away on February 1, 2023, in Boise, ID, surrounded by his family.

Michael worked as a meat cutter for most of his life. He was the youngest son of James V. Sullivan and Irene (Lidster) Sullivan.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Clara Sullivan; his brother, James C. Sullivan; and his sister, Jean Ann McLain; and his wife, Patricia Lynn (Goodrich) Sullivan. He is survived by his sisters: Mary Catherine Pearce and Vickie Moseley; as well as four sons: Michael D., Anthony, James, John; and daughter, Janice; grandchildren: Mike, Tonya, Heatherly, Lindsay, Crystal, Kailee, John, Breanna, Kimberly, Cody; and 18 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his best friends: Virgil Tige and Robert Lopez.

A funeral Mass will be held for him at Immaculate Conception Church in Mattoon, with burial following in Calvary Cemetery on March 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Immaculate Conception Church, Mattoon.