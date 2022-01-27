Michael Keigley

MATTOON — Early the morning of January 23, 2022, Mic Keigley was freed at last from his very painful, unwinnable "battle" with lung cancer that had spread throughout his bones.

Left to miss him dearly: the woman he had been walking through life with for the past 22-years, Diane Lathrop; his much-loved children: Leah (Shane) Fox of Shelbyville, Jennifer (Brandon) Lane of Mattoon, and Ned Keigley, also of Mattoon; stepson, Coby Upton, Mattoon; sisters: Susan Cone of Fayetteville, AK, Tamara (Kip) Fitzpatrick of Arlington, WA, and Julie Fitzpatrick, Mattoon. Eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren also survive.

Mic was born in Charleston on Christmas Day, 1952, to Mary and Denzel Keigley. He considered Mary's second husband, Bill Fitzpatrick, the man who raised him, to be his real dad. Both predeceased him.

In his younger years he had the "most dangerous job" of crab fishing in the Bering Sea. He returned to the area and to his job at Trailmobile, where he worked until the factory closed. He then obtained his CNA license at LLC and was admitted to the nursing program, but suddenly had to return to the workforce when promised NAFTA funds were cut off. He worked for his son-in-law's masonry business, Fox & Austin, for several years, and finally part-time for the molding supplier of Home Depot in Mattoon.

Mic's passions were the adventures he shared with Diane, fun with his family, fishing, music, his beautiful home, and the Chicago Bears. Always cheerfully whistling as he went about his day, he had a hilarious, wry sense of humor. He was a wise and observant commentator on politics and other current events. Hardworking, steadfast, and ever hopeful, with a quiet strength, he was our rock. He always used to tell us, "It'll be okay" and someday, it will.

In accordance with his wishes, Mic will be cremated and his ashes scattered when the family gathers at a later date.

