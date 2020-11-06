Michael Kirkley

LAKE MATTOON - Michael D. Kirkley, 54, of Lake Mattoon, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his home.
Michael was born May 19, 1966 in Charleston, son of Jack Montz and Nora Jan (Brister) Montz. He is survived by his children: Nathan Kirkley of Indiana and K'e'le Kirkley of Kentucky; his parents: Nora and Jack Montz of Charleston; siblings: Jan Benge (Tim Pierce) of Humboldt, Jason (Tracie) Montz, Jackson (Brittany) Montz, and Richard Kirkley, all of Charleston. Two grandchildren also survive. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Clyde and Georgia Brister and paternal grandparents: Robert and Ella Mae Montz.
Michael worked in construction, building boat docks and decks around the lake.
Services will be private. Arrangements: Caudill-King.
