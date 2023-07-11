Jan. 12, 1946 - July 8, 2023

LERNA — Michael L. Morgan, 77, of Lerna, IL, passed away at 2:12 p.m. on July 8, 2023, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

Celebration of Life services will be at a later date. The Barkley Funeral Chapel in Toledo, IL, is assisting the family.

Mike was born in Mattoon, IL, on January 12, 1946, to Quentin and Blanche (Ozee) Morgan. He married Bessie King on June 8, 1984.

Survivors include his loving wife; son, Brandon (Lori) Morgan; stepdaughters: Kim Fitzpatrick and Paula Steele; five granddaughters: Lorelei Haton (Dylan), Kayla Maxwell, Alexis Steele, Alice Smith, Skylar Steele; and Jasmine-the-cat; sister-in-law, Willa (Doug) Heath. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mike was a teacher. He taught Science and Chemistry for the 7th and 8th grade classes and taught Physics in high school at Cumberland for many years before he retired. Prior to coming to Cumberland, he taught at Brownstown High School. Mike loved gardening and raising his bedding plants from start to finish and woodworking. His most cherished time was with grandkids and family.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Doctors, Nurses and staff on the 7th and 9th floor at Carle Hospital. He will be missed and loved by all.

