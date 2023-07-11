Jan. 12, 1946 - July 8, 2023
LERNA — Michael L. Morgan, 77, of Lerna, IL, passed away at 2:12 p.m. on July 8, 2023, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.
Celebration of Life services will be at a later date. The Barkley Funeral Chapel in Toledo, IL, is assisting the family.
Mike was born in Mattoon, IL, on January 12, 1946, to Quentin and Blanche (Ozee) Morgan. He married Bessie King on June 8, 1984.
Survivors include his loving wife; son, Brandon (Lori) Morgan; stepdaughters: Kim Fitzpatrick and Paula Steele; five granddaughters: Lorelei Haton (Dylan), Kayla Maxwell, Alexis Steele, Alice Smith, Skylar Steele; and Jasmine-the-cat; sister-in-law, Willa (Doug) Heath. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mike was a teacher. He taught Science and Chemistry for the 7th and 8th grade classes and taught Physics in high school at Cumberland for many years before he retired. Prior to coming to Cumberland, he taught at Brownstown High School. Mike loved gardening and raising his bedding plants from start to finish and woodworking. His most cherished time was with grandkids and family.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Doctors, Nurses and staff on the 7th and 9th floor at Carle Hospital. He will be missed and loved by all.
Online condolences should be expressed at www.barkleyfuneralchapels.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.