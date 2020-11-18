Michael Lee Brunson

MATTOON — Michael "Griff" Lee Brunson, age 66, of Mattoon passed away at 2:07 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at his home.

Graveside services honoring his life will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Dodge Grove Cemetery with Harold Hopgood officiating. Per Michael's wishes, please observe all social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Michael was born on December 8, 1953 in Mattoon the son of Otis Glenn and Bernadine (Zike) Brunson. He married Patricia Douglas on May 25, 1979. She survives.

Other survivors include his sons: Cole Brunson and Christopher Brunson; grandson, Max; brother, Glenn (Bonnie) Brunson; stepbrother, David McLain; stepsisters: Sharyl King and Pat O'Day; stepfather, Gene (Ruth) McLain. Michael was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ken McLain; and daughter-in-law, Kristen Lane-Brunson.