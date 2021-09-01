ORLANDO, Florida – Michael (Mike) Joseph Strong went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Advent Health in Orlando Florida.

A private family celebration of his life was held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 2:00 by Reverend William Patton at Chapel Hill Baptist Church and laid to rest in his home town Mattoon, Illinois at a later date. Baldwin-Fairchild Oviedo Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Mike was a long-time child of God. He was born on June 24, 1942, in Mattoon Illinois the son of Oscar Joseph and Mary "Maxine" (Michaels) Strong. The family he holds dear is wife Naomi (Baxter-Roberts) Strong; brothers: Kenneth (Jane) Strong of Spring Texas, Thomas (deceased) (Lou) Strong; surviving is the mother of his children: Nancy (Sharp) Strong; his five children: Michelle (Kenneth) Englund, Debbie (Rick) Seaman, Cathy (Mike) Nuxoll, David (Ronda) Strong, Sheri (Rusty) Mosby; his six step-children: Debbie Smith, Mark (Susie) Roberts, Carol (Ray) Wells, Willie (Pam) Roberts, Matthew (Chris) Roberts, John (Kimmie) Roberts; his eight grandchildren: Amanda (Ryan) Englund-Fonner, Kaylee (Michael) Falconio-Englund, Josh Michael (Nikki) Seaman, Kasey (Ty) Seaman-Milner, Lyle (Carley) Seaman, Jacob Strong, Hannah Strong, Lilly Mosby; his twelve step-grandchildren: Michael (Natalie) Smith, Zach (Vianna) Smith, Calvin Roberts, Kelly (Rob) Lowe, Johnny Wells, Josh (Haley) Roberts, Luke (Kiwi) Roberts, Eryn Roberts, Tanner Roberts, Jake Roberts, James Roberts, Jesse Roberts; great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Besides being blessed with a loving family, his 11 children and 20 grandchildren, his loving legacy continues with 27 great grandchildren and the blessing of knowing two more "in the hopper".

Mike's first passion was farming, working on his family farm in Mattoon Illinois. He graduated from Mattoon High School in 1960. He continued his education at Eastern Illinois University obtaining a bachelor's degree in Business in 1967. He started his career at International Harvester, Ampad, R.R. Donnelley & Sons, sold Real Estate and later became a broker opening his own office, Strong's Real Estate Professionals. He finished his career working with his favorite son as a project manager at Strong General Contractors Inc. and retired in 2018.

His greatest joy was spending time with his loving wife Naomi, his precious family, and countless friends. Mike enjoyed traveling, exploring new adventures, and attending his grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's events and activities. Mike enjoyed the recognition as a member of the Hole-In-One club three separate times. He was St. Louis Cardinal's biggest fan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chapel Hill Baptist Church 8826 Trevarthon Road, Orlando, FL 3281.

Here is the link so out of state friends and family can view the service, www.chapelhillbaptistorlando.com.