Jan. 27, 1950 - May 22, 2022

MATTOON — Michael Milton Rilenge, age 72, of Mattoon passed away at 9:00 p.m. on Monday, May 22, 2022, at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, Effingham.

Per Michael's wishes, no service will take place. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Michael was born on January 27, 1950, in Terre Haute, IN, the son of Milton and Helen (Kirk) Rilenge.

Survivors include his children: JoAnn Rilenge of Mattoon, IL, Michael (Kim) Rilenge of VA, and Jodie Rilenge of Mattoon, IL; grandchildren: Austin, Mykayla, Dylan, Hayley, Ethan and Chloe; three great-grandchildren; and very special friend, Paula Bingeman.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lisa Rilenge; sister, Janie Rilenge; and best friend and canine companion, Bear.

Michael worked for JLB construction for over 30-years and was employed as a courier at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center for the past 12-years. Michael enjoyed hunting, fishing and going out to eat with Paula. Most of all, Michael loved spending time with his family, especially at Christmas. Michael enjoyed making people laugh, even when he was sick. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations in his honor may be given to the Coles County Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.