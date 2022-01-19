MATTOON — Michael Patrick Reynolds, age 76, of Mattoon, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022 at The Apostolic Center, 205 Country Club Road, Mattoon, IL, 61938, with Reverend Brent Brosam of the Life Church in Joliet, IL, and Reverend Shine Doughty and Reverend Jeremy Doughty of the Apostolic Center in Mattoon, IL officiating. Burial with Military Rites will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the church. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Michael was born on January 17, 1946 in Breese, IL, the son of C.W. “Tom" Reynolds and Dorothy G. (Eagan) Reynolds. He married Linda Lee Hoenes on August 10, 1968.

Survivors include his loving wife, Linda Reynolds; children: Frederick (Amye) Reynolds, Kevin (Janice) Reynolds, and Chad (Christy) Reynolds; grandchildren: Jamye (Chase) Camfield, LaRanda (Dylan) St. John, Rocky (Taylor) Reynolds, Michael Reynolds, Cole Reynolds, Cage Reynolds, and Cane Reynolds; great-grandchildren: Addalyen Dailey, Kambria Feager, Finley Reynolds, Lemon Camfield, Gunner Reynolds, Lulabelle St. John, and Beau St. John; and siblings: Steve Reynolds, Carol (Lee) Postlewait, Debra (Steve) Waldrop, and Tammy (Ronnie) Boeser.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Connie Peach Eversoll; and influential people in his life, Aunt Frannie Bechtel and Uncle Charlie Bechtel.

Michael served honorably in the United States Marine Corps; he was a Vietnam veteran. He worked at Cabot Corporation, Petroleum Services, and Citgo Refinery. Michael's hobbies included running, playing racquetball, and riding four-wheelers. He was a member of the VFW Post 4325 and the American Legion Post 88. Most of all, Michael enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, and he will be greatly missed.

