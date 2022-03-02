ROCKWOOD — Michael Roger Alt, age 72, of Rockwood, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN.

He was born on July 12, 1949, in Danville, IL. He attended the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman. His favorite thing to do in his free time was fish. He previously worked as the Executive Director of the Eastern Illinois Area of Special Education before retiring and moving to Roane County.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roger Dean Alt and Evelyn Rose Lah Alt; brother, Edward Alt.

He is survived by wife, Mary Anne Alt of Rockwood, TN.

Cremation arrangements have been made and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Please check back at evansmortuary.biz or on our Facebook page for service times.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee. (SBRET PO Box 22482 Knoxville, TN 37933 or online at their website, SBRET.COM) Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Michael Roger Alt.