CHARLESTON — Michael Ross Osterday, age 59, of Charleston, entered his Heavenly Home on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Visitation will be held Friday, January 15, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. Inurnment will be at a later time at the Cochran Cemetery located in Shelby County. Gifts may be made to Samaritan's Purse International Relief online at samaritanspurse.org or by mail to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.