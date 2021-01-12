 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michael Ross Osterday
0 entries

Michael Ross Osterday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Ross Osterday

CHARLESTON — Michael Ross Osterday, age 59, of Charleston, entered his Heavenly Home on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Visitation will be held Friday, January 15, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. Inurnment will be at a later time at the Cochran Cemetery located in Shelby County. Gifts may be made to Samaritan's Purse International Relief online at samaritanspurse.org or by mail to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Michael is survived by his wife, Jodie Osterday; two children: Rebekah and Ross Osterday; his father, Roger Osterday; a brother, Stephen Osterday; a nephew, Steve R. Osterday, and family friend, Betty Toops.

Michael was a 40 year employee of R.R. Donnelley.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Michael's complete obituary or leave condolences for his family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News