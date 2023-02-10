June 17, 1934 - Feb. 9, 2023

CHARLESTON — Michael Strange, 88, of Effingham, formerly of Charleston, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at the Caudill-King Funeral Home, 1117 Jackson Avenue, Charleston. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to the Tarble Arts Center at EIU or Donor's Choice.

Michael was born June 17, 1934, at Terre Haute, IN, son of Kenneth R. and Anna I. (Nally) Strange. He married Linda White, November 13, 1982, at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Effingham; she survives.

Also surviving are his children: Debra (Silas) Brewer, Cheryl (Alvin) Wilson, and Ken (Linda) Strange, all of Charleston, Karen (Boyd) Johnson of Sullivan, Laura (Joe) Odor of Albuquerque, NM, and Kristine (Larry) McCoy of Charleston. Eighteen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Charles Strange; one brother, Max Strange; and two sisters: Martha Land and Mary JoAnn Wilson.

Michael retired from Eastern Illinois University and volunteered at Tarble Arts Center for twenty-two years.