Michael Todd Morton
Oct. 23, 1972 - May 23, 2022
MATTOON - Michael Todd Morton of Mattoon peacefully went to heaven on May 23, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.
Todd was born October 23, 1972, to Mike and Mary Morton.
He is survived by his loving wife Brooke; sons: Adrian and Dallas Morton; parents, Mike and Mary Morton; brother, Jeremy Morton (Lori) "Papaw," Bob Morton; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Todd was preceded in death by his grandmothers.
He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, hunting, playing golf and making everyone laugh. Todd spent the last year working at Williams Elementary School, where he was loved by the students and staff.
He will sadly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Open House in his honor will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Truth and Grace, 1304 Lakeland Boulevard, Mattoon, IL.
