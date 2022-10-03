Michael Winnett

July 14, 1957 - Sept. 30, 2022

ASHMORE — Michael "Mick" Winnett, 65, of Ashmore, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital.

Mick was born July 14, 1957 in Charleston, IL, son of Karen (Epperson) Deremiah and Joe Winnett.

He is survived by his children: Cristy (Charlie) McKeller and Cara (Scotty) Wallace; his many siblings: Frank Winnett, Joe Kent (Christi) Winnett, Ray (Mary) Winnett, Fred (Heather) Deremiah, Tammy (Scott) Bowling, Cindy Kuhl, Joy (Shawn) Wildman, Todd (Katina) Deremiah, Geoff (Renee) Deremiah, Brandon (Tami), Deremiah, Holly (Kellie) Deremiah, Tonya (Chris) Deremiah, Max Deremiah; he has also has two grandchildren: Gavin McKeller and Macey Parkhurst.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Yvonne Kuhl.

A service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are with Caudill-King Funeral Home.