Michelle C. (Whitley) Kersten

A funeral mass in her honor will be celebrated on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon, IL. A graveside burial will be held immediately thereafter at Calvary Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. A rosary service will be conducted at 4:00 PM Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at the funeral home.

Michelle was born on October 10, 1973 the daughter of Danny Wayne Whitley and Marsha Kay Braun. Before her passing, Michelle had the honor and pleasure of marrying the love of her life Scot C. Kersten on August 8, 2020 in Mattoon, IL. He survives. Michelle is also survived by her parents, Danny Whitley of Dyersburg, TN, and Marsha Hudson and fiancé Roger Peterson of Mattoon, IL; two daughters, Faith and Thea Whitley of Charleston, IL; four stepchildren, Alex, Noah, Max, and Miles Kersten of Mattoon, IL; one brother Chris Whitley and wife Nicki of Mattoon, IL; two step-brothers Jarrod Hudson of Mattoon, IL and Clint Hudson of Danville, IL; one grandmother, Joan Braun of Mattoon, IL; mother-in-law, Roberta Lennie of Milford, MI; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Robert Braun; paternal grandparents, Malcolm and Pauline Whitley; and stepfather, Steven Hudson.