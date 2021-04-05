NEOGA — Mildred A. Frailey, 75, of Neoga, Illinois, passed away at 4::00 PM Friday, April 2, 2021 in her residence. She was born July 31, 1945 in Dillon, South Carolina the daughter of Thad L. and Annie (Hays) Bailey. A Celebration of Mildred's Life will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday April 7, 2021 in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga.