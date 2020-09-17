Mildred Ballsrud

She was born on August 22, 1923 in Columbus, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Paul and Rosetta (Rose) Schoengrund and the youngest of six children. She started school at the age of five in a one-room schoolhouse and was involved in education for the next 60 years of her life. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater, with majors in Mathematics and English and earned her masters degree at Eastern Illinois University, Charleston, Illinois. Mildred started her 35-year math-teaching career at Horicon, Wisconsin, then taught in Columbia, Missouri and taught her last 25 years at Charleston High School, Charleston, Illinois. She sponsored the National Honor Society and Math Club where her students earned many honors in Geometry at the state contest. The Illinois Math and Science Academy honored her for Excellence in Teaching the year she retired.