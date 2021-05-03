Mildred Janet French

Mildred was employed at Crawford Shoe Factory and Kerns of Neoga, Illinois. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Windsor and Mattoon for 23 years. She had been a member of the First Baptist Church in Mattoon since 1954 and served on the board as a Trustee and Diaconate. She was a former member of the Eagles, Women of the Moose and the Salvation Army Auxiliary. Mildred was a also a member of the Gleaners Class since 1954. She sewed for the puppets ministry and made robes for the plays. Mildred loved using her talents to serve the Lord and to help the church. She always tried to be there for her family and loved spending time with them. She had many loving nieces and nephews who were always so good to her.