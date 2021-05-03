MATTOON — Mildred Janet French, age 103, of Mattoon passed away at 5:18 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Mattoon Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral Services honoring her life will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the First Baptist Church, 1804 South 9th Street, Mattoon, Illinois 61938 with Pastor Dennis Strawn officiating. Burial will follow at Windsor Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mildred was born on November 11, 1917 in Moultrie County, Illinois the daughter of John and Laura (Williamson) King. She married her sweetheart, Ward Wallace on July 4, 1936. He preceded her in death on July 5, 1985. She later married Louis Joe French. He preceded her in death in 1993.
Survivors include her step daughter, Dolores (Jim) Thornton of Hannibal, MO; daughter-in-law, Linda Wallace of Annawan, IL; grandchildren, Amy Lebrecht of Mattoon, IL, Jerry (Stella) Wallace of Gaston, SC, Tina (Brian) Reichart of Smithville, MO, Tammy (Ted) Gould of Sheldahl, IA; great grandchildren: Alissa Waldron (Nate Burris), Brittany Waldon, Mary Waldron, Grant Waldron, Stephanie (Joe) Johnson, Bryon (Amber) Swalve, Jeremy Lebrecht (fiance, Hillary Rose), Josh Lebrecht, Heather Jenkins; great-great-grandchildren: Faith Jenkins, Jackson Johnson, Brigston Johnson and Michael Waldron; numerous nieces, nephews and close friends. Mildred was preceded in death by her husbands, Ward Wallace and Louis French; daughter, Linda Lebrecht; son, Jerry Wallace; son-in-law, Gary Lebrecht; grandson, David Lebrecht; two brothers and five sisters.
Mildred was employed at Crawford Shoe Factory and Kerns of Neoga, Illinois. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Windsor and Mattoon for 23 years. She had been a member of the First Baptist Church in Mattoon since 1954 and served on the board as a Trustee and Diaconate. She was a former member of the Eagles, Women of the Moose and the Salvation Army Auxiliary. Mildred was a also a member of the Gleaners Class since 1954. She sewed for the puppets ministry and made robes for the plays. Mildred loved using her talents to serve the Lord and to help the church. She always tried to be there for her family and loved spending time with them. She had many loving nieces and nephews who were always so good to her.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in her honor are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Mattoon. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.