June 22, 1987 - May 10, 2022

Miles Dwiggins passed away on May 10, 2022, in Urbana, IL, at the age of 34.

Services will be held Saturday, May 14, at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Charleston where he was a member, with visitation at 10:00 a.m.

Miles was born in Charleston, IL, the son of Mark and Mary Dwiggins. He made it his home after graduating from Charleston High School in 2005, and Eastern Illinois University in 2011. He had a keen mind for geography and coding, obtaining a Master's Degree in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) from EIU in 2016. His hobbies were vast, but he naturally excelled at guitar. He could play any stringed instrument, make up a song on the spot, and entertain for hours. He was kind, smart, funny, a dedicated friend, and kind soul.

Miles loved many of his jobs, especially delivering Jerry's Pizza and using his GIS and coding talents for the Canadian National Railroad to implement its Positive Train Control system.

Miles is survived by his mother and father, Mark and Mary; brother, Michael; sister, Maggie (Jeff Roth); and nephew Wesley.