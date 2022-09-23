Aug. 13, 1932 - Sept. 21, 2022

CHARLESTON — Millie Bunch, 90, of Charleston, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The funeral service honoring her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at First Church of God, 1225 Montgomery, Charleston. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard. Memorials: St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

Millie was born August 13, 1932 in Cumberland County, IL, daughter of Loren and Mona (Vaughn) Gilbert. She married Floyd Bunch, March 1, 1958 at Jack Oak Church. He passed away September 16, 2001.

She is survived by one daughter, Jayna Hall of Mattoon; two grandsons: Brett (Kassie) Hall and Adam (Brittany) Hall; great-grandsons: Preston, Liam, and Luke; and one brother, James Gilbert. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Zachary, two brothers, and two sisters.

Millie retired after thirty-two years at Brown Shoe Company. She was a devoted member of First Church of God. Millie enjoyed spending time with her family, but she especially treasured the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.