Mirlene M. Howard
SOUTH WEBER, Utah — Mirlene M. Howard, 61, of South Weber, Utah passed away at 8:00 PM, Friday, November 20, 2020, at Mckay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. She was born February 9, 1959, in Mattoon, Illinois, the daughter of Mirl and Hazel (Beals) Dallas. Memorials are suggested to Susan G. Komen For The Cure.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, November 30, 2020 in the Good Prospect Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Trilla, Illinois. Visitation will be Monday, November 30, 2020 from 10:00 AM until service time at the church. Burial will be in the Beals Cemetery of Trilla, Illinois.

www.swengel-odell.com

