 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monte L. Goble

  • 0
Monte Goble 2

June 16, 1940 - Aug. 29, 2022

CHARLESTON - Monte L. Goble, 82, of Charleston, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at SBLHC.

The funeral service honoring his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral home.

Monte was born June 16, 1940, at Paris, IL, son of W. Warren and D. Maxine (Brooks) Goble. He is survived by his children: Andrea "Angie" (Goble) Bloss, Todd and Christy Goble, and Sheri Moore; grandchildren: Tanner Goble, Jensen Goble, Michael Moore, and Michelle Moore, all of Georgia. His companion, Brenda Stiff remains in Charleston. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a son, Doug LaGrange.

Monte enjoyed golfing and spending time with family. He worked at Blaw-Knox for many years; in addition, to managing the family farm.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News