June 16, 1940 - Aug. 29, 2022
CHARLESTON - Monte L. Goble, 82, of Charleston, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at SBLHC.
The funeral service honoring his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral home.
Monte was born June 16, 1940, at Paris, IL, son of W. Warren and D. Maxine (Brooks) Goble. He is survived by his children: Andrea "Angie" (Goble) Bloss, Todd and Christy Goble, and Sheri Moore; grandchildren: Tanner Goble, Jensen Goble, Michael Moore, and Michelle Moore, all of Georgia. His companion, Brenda Stiff remains in Charleston. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a son, Doug LaGrange.
Monte enjoyed golfing and spending time with family. He worked at Blaw-Knox for many years; in addition, to managing the family farm.
