Monty Checkley

April 30, 1939 - July 3, 2022

CHARLESTON - Monty Checkley, 83, of Ashmore, IL, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston, IL. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Friday evening at the chapel. Masonic Rites will be performed at 7:00 PM. Burial will be in the Enon Cemetery. Memorials in his honor may be made to the Coles County Antique Tractor Club and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.

Monty was born April 30, 1939, the son of Roy and Madonna (Masterson) Checkley. He married the love of his life Barbara Jane Ellison on September 6, 1959, in Kansas, IL, and they spent 62 wonderful years together.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters: Bonny (Steve) Stark of Ashmore, IL, and Pam Checkley of Mattoon, IL; two granddaughters: Kelsey (Nathan Pollard) Stark and Ashley Stark; and two great-grandchildren: Preston Pollard, and Owen Pollard.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Joseph Checkley; and brother, Larry Checkley.

Monty attended Greenwood School in rural Ashmore Township and went on to graduate from Charleston High School in 1957. He was active in chorus, band, football, and participated in C Club. While being a member of the FFA Club he held the office of Sentinel. After high school Monty worked as a farmer and received the Farmer of the Year Award in 2011. With his love for restoring and attending antique tractor shows he joined the East Central Illinois Antique Farm Equipment Club. As a founding organizer of Camp New Hope, Monty was a member of the parent group. He attended the Ashmore Presbyterian Church where he was a member of session and of the choir. He was a proud member of the Ashmore Masonic Lodge #390 where he was a member for 50-plus years.

Monty had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed raising cattle, hogs, and grain farming. He was always willing to lend a helping hand with the neighbors and teaching the younger upcoming generations about agriculture. Outside of farming he appreciated football and NASCAR. Over the summers his family spent many years boating on Kentucky Lake with their family and friends. His family was his world, and he never missed a sporting event for his granddaughters and his greatest joy was spending time with his great-grandsons.

