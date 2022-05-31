MATTOON — Morris "Moe" P. Stremming, age 85, of Mattoon, IL, passed Friday, May 27, 2022, at 8:48 AM at Odd-Fellow Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL.
A funeral service in his honor will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, June 2,2022, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938; Reverend Joy Starwalt will officiate. The committal service will immediately follow in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held Wednesday evening, June 1, 2022, at the funeral home from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
For a full obituary, please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome.
