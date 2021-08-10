THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Myrna Lee Shriver, age 89, of The Woodlands, TX and formerly of Charleston, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. A graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Mound Cemetery in Charleston. Memorials in her honor may be made to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center (https://www.sarahbush.org/donations/) or mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Myrna was born May 17, 1932, in Charleston, IL and was the daughter of the late Willis and Ruth (Handwerk) Replogle. Myrna was a graduate of Charleston High School and attended Eastern Illinois University. She married Charles Shriver on May 9, 1954, and he preceded her in death on April 24, 1982. She was formerly employed at the Coles County Clerk's Office, Charleston National Bank and was a devoted pastor's wife. Myrna was also a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was dedicated to her family, instilling in them the same admirable Christian family values and integrity which she exhibited in her own life.

When living in Charleston she was a faithful member of Wesley United Methodist Church and after locating to Texas placed membership with The Crossing Church in The Woodlands. Myrna enjoyed being with people and helping them through her volunteer work with various organizations and supporting her fellow church family members. She enjoyed nothing more than a nice long walk and was happiest when keeping busy.

Myrna is survived by a loving and devoted family which includes her son, Mark Shriver and wife, Robyn; five grandchildren: Ryan Shriver and wife, Rosa, Danielle Pulley and husband, Andrew, Sean Shriver, Chase Shriver and Abby Shriver; three step-grandchildren: Chris Deering, Brad Deering and wife, Christina, and Steven Deering; 11 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Clinton Replogle and wife, Jean of Charleston. In addition to her husband, she was preceded by a son, Kent Shriver and a sister-in-law, Barbara Replogle.

Visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences for Myrna's family.