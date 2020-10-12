ARCOLA - Myron W. Shonkwiler, 82 of Arcola, IL passed away at 4:16 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL, with his family by his side.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the First Christian Church in Arcola, IL. Rev. Brent Budd will officiate. Burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Edwards Funeral Home in Arcola, IL. The family requires that you wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Myron was born on August 31, 1938 in Douglas County, IL. He was a son of Paul A. and Geneva (Armour) Shonkwiler. He married Kay Gamble on July 12, 1956 in Springfield, TN.