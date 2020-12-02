CHARLESTON - Nancy A. Hesler, 89, of Charleston, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, November 17, 2020, at her Arbor Rose of Charleston residence. Visitation will be held from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. Her Memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 921 Madison Avenue in Charleston, with Father Braden Maher presiding. Her Graveside Committal Service will follow at Harmony Cemetery located north of Greenup, IL. To protect everyone, the family requests that masks be worn and physical distancing guidelines be followed.

Nancy was born February 15, 1931 in Charleston, daughter of the late Ernest W. and Pauline (Martin) Inyart. She married Kenneth E. Hesler on December 22, 1951 at the St. Charles Borromeo Church Rectory in Charleston. They were blessed with almost 68 years of marriage prior to his death on November 24, 2019. Ken and Nancy had one daughter, Denise of Ballwin, MO. She survives. Also surviving at the time of her death was her brother, Robert Inyart of Charleston; her sister's husband, Stan Namovicz, of Takoma Park, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her sisters: Helen Ernestine Inyart of Charleston and Gene Inyart Namovicz of Takoma Park, MD, and by her brother's wife, Elizabeth Inyart of Charleston.