Aug. 27, 1930 - March 23, 2022

CHARLESTON — Nancy Ann "Ninny" Garner, 91, of Charleston, Illinois passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at her residence in Charleston, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday, March 28, 2022 at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston, Illinois.

Nancy was born August 27, 1930, in Cherokee, Oklahoma the daughter of Howard and Pauline "Polly" (Hermes) Baird. She is survived by her four daughters: Kati Garner, Celia (Bob) Adams, Leslie Garner, and Karen (Nate) Woods.

Nancy was a beloved teacher at Jefferson Elementary in Charleston, Illinois for several years.