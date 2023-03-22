July 17, 1943 - March 20, 2023

OLNEY — Nancy Campbell, age 79, of Olney, IL, passed away peacefully at Carle Foundation Hospital, in Champaign, on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Graveside services honoring her life will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Dodge Grove Cemetery, with Pastor Ken Hoover officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, at Schilling Funeral Home.

Nancy was born on July 17, 1943, in Mattoon, IL, the daughter of Bert and Charlotte Campbell. She graduated from Mattoon High School in 1962, where she participated in cheerleading and the pep club. She also was active in church youth group activities and supper club. Nancy was voted top ten of her senior class and won the Miss Mattoon Pageant.

Nancy is survived by her three children: Dawn D. (Bill) Drake of Charleston, IL, Chris M. Gaines of Charleston, IL, and Heather N. (Jason) Drake of Dunedin, FL; eight grandchildren: Jeremy Drake, Jessica Drake, Taylor Drake, Jorden Drake, Bryce Frederick, Nick Drake, Trey Katz and Alexis Ward; two great-grandchildren; and brother, Harold E. Campbell of Mattoon, IL. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Marilyn Thornton.

Nancy as a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mattoon, IL. She was past president of American Business Women's Association. Nancy was a homemaker and worked at Amerilla's Fashions in Charleston where she enjoyed participating in style shows. Nancy also worked at the cable company and CCAR in Charleston She enjoyed dancing and meeting new people.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to Schilling Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.

