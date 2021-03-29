Nancy Halsey

Her visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home.

Nancy was born March 25, 1950 at Mattoon, daughter of Luther and Louise (Ervin) Guiher. She married Robert Alan Halsey, March 14, 1992 at Charleston: he survives. Also surviving are their children: Tina Brown, Michelle (George) Preuser, Mickey (Lisa) Rueff, Sarah (Huston) Bailey, Alan (Tiffany) Halsey, and Mike (Mary) Halsey; one sister, Sandy (Ed) Goad, as well as twenty-five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents.