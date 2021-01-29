Nancy Jo Chambers

After Dan's retirement, he and Nancy moved to Ashmore, IL to be closer to their son, David. During this time, they traveled back and forth between Ashmore and Hagerstown, MD to be with their daughter, Dana and family. Nancy continued to go back and forth between Illinois and Maryland after Dan's passing. She also loved to take trips to Danielle's in OH, to see her great-grand babies. In December of 2019, she came out to Maryland and ended up changing it as her permanent residence.

Favorite ministry memories that Dan and Nancy shared was a trip to Prince Edward Island, Canada to conduct a revival and years later to Black River, Jamaica on a short-term mission trip. For several years Dan and Nancy enjoyed riding his motorcycle with friends. Nancy always enjoyed keeping Dan company while he did his favorite outdoor activities (hunting, fishing, especially with their grandchildren). She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going to TOPS, going bowling, being a part of the Red Hats, and going out for lunch dates with her girlfriends. Nancy made sure that when her grandkids would come to visit, she had lots of crafts, and fun planned. Her and her grandkids would go to the library, go on picnics, go to the playground, go out for ice cream, run errands, and visit people. She always made her family her top priority. There was never a moment of doubt for her love of her family. There wasn't a moment that she wasn't on the move.