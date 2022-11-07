May 14, 1937 - Oct. 28, 2022

CHARLESTON — Nancy Katharine Woodcock Paul Taitt, age 85, of Charleston, IL, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 28, 2022. Her indomitable spirit and lifelong traits of optimism, courage, interest in others and good humor during her long and valiant fight against cancer were an inspiration to many.

Adams Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements, hosting visitation from 4:00-6:00 PM on Friday, November 11, 2022 a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 12, 2022 followed by burial at Mound Cemetery, Charleston.

Nancy was born in Cambridge, MD on May 14, 1937 to William McKenny Paul and Katharine Anne (Todd) Paul.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 63 years, Henry A. Taitt; her sister, Julia Todd Atkins Brown, Towson, MD; three children; five grandchildren; a great-granddaughter expected in February; nieces and nephews; cousins; P.E.O sisters; loving neighbors, and a multitude of friends.

After graduating as Valedictorian of her high school class, Nancy attended the University of Delaware where she earned her B.A. in Mathematics in 1959 and her M.A. in Mathematics Education in 1966.

She married Henry Taitt, the love of her life, on January 1, 1959. She worked as a computer programmer then switched from industry to education and for the next 38 years taught math and physics, beginning with a 1960 assignment in Heidelberg, Germany in an U.S. Army School. That year in Europe cemented her lifelong love of traveling. Nancy and her husband were in Moscow when the Berlin Wall was built and the first Russian cosmonaut launched.

After their year in Germany, they returned to the Mid-Atlantic area, then moved to Mattoon and finally to Charleston, where Nancy began teaching at Eastern Illinois University. Nancy was awarded her Ph.D. in Education from the University of Illinois in 1985.

During her 29 years at EIU teaching mathematics, her particular area of interest was mathematics/computer training of elementary and junior high education majors. She strove to find ways to make learning math fun and easy. Nancy received numerous awards and honors related to teaching.

Nancy is survived by her three children: Katharine Taitt Ireland (Randy) of Camp Hill, PA, Jennifer Taitt Ross (Mark), of Danville, CA, and Joseph Edward Taitt (Yubo) of San Jose, CA. Nancy is also survived by five grandchildren: Kelsey Langan (Devin), Jessica Hoff (Matt), Megan Helsley (Ben), Lawrence Ross (engaged to Mariana Loureiro), and Henry Z. Taitt.

Nancy enjoyed multi-generational travels with her extended family, painting with oils, playing bridge and Scrabble, gardening, competitive games, social interactions, spending time with her family, and her beloved P.E.O. Women's Service Club.

Nancy will be remembered for her generous spirit – always ready and willing to help others, always interested in other people and their lives. She will be sorely missed. May she rest in peace.

Memorials in Nancy's honor may be made to the Eastern Illinois University Nancy Taitt Mathematics Scholarship or the PEO Continuing Education Fund. Gifts may be left at the service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.