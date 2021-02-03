MATTOON — Nancy Lee (Walters) Groves, age 93, of Mattoon passed away at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at her residence with her family present.

Services will be held at a later date. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Nan was born on November 26, 1927 in Mattoon, the daughter of Stewart Walters and Vivienne (McKleroy) Willard. She married Robert Harry Groves on February 13, 2000. He preceded her in death on June 12, 2018.

Survivors include her loving daughters: LeeAnn Koester, Megan Lawrence, Amanda Pearce; son, jokingly referred to as "the sun of her days and the moon of her nights" …a lot, Thomas Orr; grandchildren: Mariah Koester, Joshua Koester, Kelsey Pearce, Tyler Orr, Kaitlyn Pearce, Sydney Lawrence and Brieanna Laidley; eight great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; sister, Lani (Walters) Wilkes; and brother, Richard Walters. In addition to her husband, Nan was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Stephanie J. Orr.

Nan enjoyed reading, playing bridge, and working both crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She enjoyed visiting her beautiful Mattoon Library and loved to travel. Most of all, Nan cherished spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the Coles County Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.