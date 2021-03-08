CHARLESTON — Nancy Lou Smith, age 77, of Charleston and formerly of Mattoon, IL, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021 while at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. The Funeral Service, honoring and celebrating her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston, IL with Pastor Dennis Strawn officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Cemetery in Charleston. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the funeral service. Memorials in her honor may be made to First Baptist Church in Mattoon and left at the visitation/funeral service or mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.
Nancy was born June 6, 1943 in Norris City, IL, and was the daughter of James W. and Wilma (Austin) Pool. She married Calvin Smith on August 25, 2001 in Mattoon and they shared 19 years of marriage prior to his death just two short months ago on January 1, 2021.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Crystal Sparks of Mattoon and her son, Kurtis Sparks (Phyllis) of Lerna, IL; four grandchildren: James, Jeremy and Haley Sparks and Emily Hall (Jordan); a great-grandson, Rowan Hall; two stepchildren: Sherilyn Smith and Samuel S. Smith, both of CA; and her sister, Jan Coslow of Sullivan, IL. In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Pool and two sisters: Joy Spelman and Gail Craycroft.
Nancy was a 30-year employee of General Electric in Mattoon.
Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Nancy's complete obituary or to leave condolences for her family.
