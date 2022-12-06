Nancy Marie Ross

July 11, 1938 - Nov. 29, 2022

PELL CITY, Alabama — Nancy Marie Pendergast Brookman Ross, 84, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at home in Pell City, AL, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Nancy was the youngest of nine children born to Thomas and Leone Pendergast in Charleston, Illinois on July 11, 1938. She was lovingly raised by her Uncle Floyd "Pop" and Aunt Mary Brookman in Peru, IN, and always remained close to her cherished birth family. She married Paul Douglas "Doug" Ross on March 3, 1962, in Mishawaka, IN, and moved to Birmingham in 1968.

Nancy is survived by her loving spouse of 60 years, Doug; and children: Julie (Craig) Miller, Jill Bagby, Jacque Ross and Paul (Shannon) Ross; grandchildren: Megan (Jeff) Martin, Aaron Miller, Stella and Douglas Ross. She is also survived by numerous beloved nieces and nephews that she truly adored.

The funeral Mass for Nancy will take place on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 4609 Martin Street South, Cropwell, AL.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Nancy's memory to Lakeside Hospice (4010 Masters Road, Pell City, AL, 35128) and Our Lady of the Lake Building Fund (4609 Martin Street, Cropwell, AL, 35054).