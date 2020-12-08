Nancy Smith

CHARLESTON — Nancy Sue Smith, 71, of Charleston, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at SBLHC.
Nancy was born July 3, 1949 at Charleston, daughter of James Wesley and Marjorie Ellen (Tipsword) Poulter. She married William Paul Smith, May 25, 1974 at First Church of God, Charleston; he survives. Also surviving are their daughters: Amy (Dan) Frailey of Tuscola and Angela (James) Fletcher of Neoga; four grandchildren: Tyler (Katie) Frailey, Megan Frailey, Trevor Fletcher, and Lexie Fletcher; one great-grandchild, Madelyn Hostetler; and one brother, Allen Poulter of Charleston. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister: Sharon Briggerman.
Nancy was a member of First Church of God, Charleston. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.
Her graveside memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston, with Vance Oliver officiating. Arrangements: Caudill-King.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.