Nancy Smith

Nancy was born July 3, 1949 at Charleston, daughter of James Wesley and Marjorie Ellen (Tipsword) Poulter. She married William Paul Smith, May 25, 1974 at First Church of God, Charleston; he survives. Also surviving are their daughters: Amy (Dan) Frailey of Tuscola and Angela (James) Fletcher of Neoga; four grandchildren: Tyler (Katie) Frailey, Megan Frailey, Trevor Fletcher, and Lexie Fletcher; one great-grandchild, Madelyn Hostetler; and one brother, Allen Poulter of Charleston. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister: Sharon Briggerman.