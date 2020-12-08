Nancy Smith

 Skip to main content
CHARLESTON — Nancy Sue Smith, 71, of Charleston, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at SBLHC.

Nancy was born July 3, 1949 at Charleston, daughter of James Wesley and Marjorie Ellen (Tipsword) Poulter. She married William Paul Smith, May 25, 1974 at First Church of God, Charleston; he survives. Also surviving are their daughters: Amy (Dan) Frailey of Tuscola and Angela (James) Fletcher of Neoga; four grandchildren: Tyler (Katie) Frailey, Megan Frailey, Trevor Fletcher, and Lexie Fletcher; one great-grandchild, Madelyn Hostetler; and one brother, Allen Poulter of Charleston. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister: Sharon Briggerman.

Nancy was a member of First Church of God, Charleston. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

Her graveside memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston, with Vance Oliver officiating. Arrangements: Caudill-King.

