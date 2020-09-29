Nancy Sue Easter Schick

While Nancy's roots were deeply planted in Coles County, she also considered herself a wanderer and traveled the world seeking new adventures and connections to people and cultures in distant lands. She spent 40 days exploring China and Alaska by herself and traveled to Germany, France, Italy, Ireland, Spain and other distant lands making new friends that would remain close to her all her life. She never met a stranger and never forgot a friend. Her travels gave her a greater appreciation for her beloved Country and community and each time she eagerly returned home to share those experiences. Nancy cherished those adventures and the friends she met along the way but never considered leaving the place she proudly called home. As she wrote in later years: "As a child growing up in Charleston, I always wondered how people came to live in, out of all the possible places on Earth, the town of Charleston, Illinois. I knew, from an early age, why I was living in Charleston because I peppered my parents, and any relative old enough to know, with questions about the past. I also knew, or so I thought, that the minute I got old enough I would make excursions out into the rest of this amazing world to find the perfect place for me to live, or maybe lots of perfect places to live. As you may or may not know, I did venture out into the rest of the world and as a result I'm still living in Charleston."