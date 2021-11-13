MONTICELLO — Natalie Susan McDowell, 54, of Monticello, IL, was received into the arms of her Lord and Savior, on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

All services are scheduled to be held at Monticello United Methodist Church: 2020 E. Washington, Monticello, IL, 61856. Visitation will be Friday, November 19, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Celebration of Life services will be held Saturday, November 20, at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Monticello Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Monticello United Methodist Church Building Fund. Arrangements by McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan.

Natalie is survived by her husband Brian D. McDowell of Monticello; sons: Andrew J. (Sarah) McDowell of Sullivan, and Austin L. (girlfriend, Lily Stromberg) McDowell of Normal; brothers: Dr. James (Patricia) Mauck of Elkhart, IN, and Dr. Gregory (Kimberly) Mauck of Sullivan; sister Cindy (Greg) Tarr of Sullivan.

