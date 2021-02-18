CHARLESTON — Nina L. Cottingham, 90, of Charleston, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Palm Terrace of Mattoon.

Nina was born September 13, 1930 in Hutton Township, daughter of Palmer and Vivian (Martin) Cottingham. She is survived by her sister-in-law: Elizabeth Cottingham of Charleston; and nephew: Paul Cottingham and wife Joyce of Charleston. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother: John Cottingham.

Nina started her working career at King's Book Store, and worked for many years at Columbian Savings and Loan, and eventually retired from Eastern Illinois University. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Charleston, becoming a member of the congregation on January 13, 1946. She loved all animals, but especially enjoyed cats.

Her private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard. Memorials: First Baptist Church or the Coles County Animal Shelter.