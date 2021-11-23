Noel Melvin Bayley

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston, with Pastor Matthew Philbrick officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg, il. Memorials in his honor may be made to the Mattoon Food Bank, and left at the visitation/service, or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.