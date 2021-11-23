LERNA — Noel Melvin Bayley, 71, of Lerna, IL, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston, with Pastor Matthew Philbrick officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg, il. Memorials in his honor may be made to the Mattoon Food Bank, and left at the visitation/service, or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.
Noel was born on March 10, 1950, in Parkersburg, IL, the son on Theodore and Iris (Nees) Bayley. He is survived by his children: Kathy Bayley and Partner Christina Panici, Clayton Bayley, and Adam (Kelsey) Mock; four grandchildren: Isabella Bayley, Elizabeth Titus, Aria Mock, and Pierson Mock; and sister, Marilyn Bayley. He was preceded in death by his parents; and life partner, Jackie Mock.
Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences for Noel's family.
