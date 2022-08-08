March 17, 1926 - Aug. 4, 2022

SHELBYVILLE — Noel Robert Wagner, 96, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022 in Shelbyville Manor, Shelbyville, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Vicar Aaron Dawson officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00–10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in the funeral home. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church, Shelbyville.

Noel was born on a day of good luck - St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1926 - the middle son of Holly Ray and Letha Augusta (Pfeiffer) Wagner in Rose Township, IL. He was baptized on October 31, 1927 and confirmed on November 4, 1940 at St. John's Lutheran Church where he remained as a lifelong member. He is a proud graduate of Tower Hill High School where he ran track, played basketball, served in student government, and acted in school plays.

Aside from a few months spent in northern Illinois at acting school and Texas at basic training camp, Noel was a lifelong Shelby Countian living mostly within the same square mile of fertile Illinois soil. While attending Sparks Business College as a young man he whistled out the window at a young beauty passing by, Pauline Louise Hudson of Middlesworth. Noel and Pauline were joined in holy matrimony on February 20, 1949 at Shelbyville Christian Church. Together, they built their life in rural Shelby County across 69 years, establishing a farm and raising three sons.

Underneath his signature mustache, Noel was a man of few words with an easy chuckle and an ornery sense of humor that never faded. He dedicated his life to providing for his family and being productive. He spent many happy memories outdoors farming, raising hogs, hunting, fishing, scrapping metal, and improving his land with his farm dog by his side (notably Lady and Hershey). Among his many lifetime achievements, he appeared in an FS Seed ad campaign in the 1970s and was instrumental in expanding rural water service in the area.

We end our tribute the way he would end every phone call . . . It was his nickel, so it's time he let us go.

Noel is survived by sons: Brock Wagner of The Villages, FL, Blair Wagner (Lynne) of Paola, KS, and Brad Wagner (Anne) of Mattoon, IL; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife and parents; brothers, Lowell and Cleo Wagner; and granddaughter, Courtney Wagner.

