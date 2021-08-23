CHARLESTON — Noel Truman Swinford, 88, of Charleston, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at SBLHC.

His burial was private in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.

Noel was born January 19, 1933 at Charleston, son of Carsey and Avarilla (Prince) Swinford. He married Linda Lou Hudson, June 1, 1952 at First Christian Church of Charleston. She preceded him into Heaven, September 19, 2015. He is survived by their daughter, Pam Richardson and husband Bill; two grandsons, Chris Richardson and wife Bobbi and Curt Richardson and wife Marcy; and five great-grandchildren: Blake, Dylan, Aidan, Atley, and Addison Richardson. He was also preceded in death by his parents, one son, Noel Keith Swinford, one brother, Leon Swinford, and one sister, Veronica Anderson.

Noel was a U.S. Army veteran and had served as an Assistant Superintendent for Business in several school districts in the suburbs. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Linda. Noel had his pilot's license and enjoyed taking friends and family on airplane rides, but his favorite times were when he was able to spend time with his family.