NAPLES, FL — Norma E. Mineo, age 94 of Naples, Florida and formerly of Charleston, entered her heavenly home on September 16, 2021. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held in Charleston at a later time. Memorials in her honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Norma was born in Diona, Illinois on January 9, 1927, and was a daughter of John Riley and Nora Ethel (Stewart) Closson. She was a 1944 graduate of Charleston High School and a retiree of Moore Business Forms in Charleston. Norma was a faithful member of Old State Road Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Charleston and a member of the Charleston VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Norma is survived by her daughter, Toni (Pearson) Trumper of Naples, Florida, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Mineo; a stepson, Gordon Mineo; and a granddaughter.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Norma's complete obituary or to leave condolences for her family.