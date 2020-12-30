MATTOON — Norma Glenn Elliott, age 86 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 10:11 AM, Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Mattoon, IL.

Private family services in her honor will be held at a later date. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Norma was born in Lerna, IL on July 7, 1934 to the late James Tilford and June Adele (Stone) Lucas. She married Levi Elliott Jr. on August 31, 1951 in Sullivan, IL; he preceded her in death January 19, 1983. She is survived by three daughters: Peggy Davis, Juanita Delgado, and Arlene Chesnutt all of Mattoon, IL; one brother, Jack Lucas and wife Vera of Mattoon, IL; two sisters: Arlene Turner of Mattoon, IL, Phyllis Roberts and husband Charles of Mattoon, IL; two grandchildren: Ashley Dierkens and husband Randy Jr. of Joelton, TN, and Angela Davis of Effingham, IL; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by three sons: Rodney, Vaughn, and Walter Elliott; and two brothers.